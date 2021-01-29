Magic: The Gathering Arena Comes To Google Play Early Access

Wizards Of The Coast have officially taken Magic: The Gathering Arena mobile as it has been released on Google Play in Early Access. It's not the complete game that those of us playing on PC have been enjoying for over a year, as it has limited capabilities. But it has a little more functionality than the beta did when the game was first launched. You can read more about it below and check out the official trailer for the game. Meanwhile, if you actually want to play it, all you need to do is go to the link above and register an account through your phone.

Arena players can play, manage, and grow their Magic: The Gathering Arena collection wherever they go, with interface updates and touch-based control gestures optimized to support smaller screen sizes. Magic: The Gathering Arena will launch on tablets, other Android devices, and the App Store later this year. Magic: The Gathering Arena for mobile includes cross-platform support, allowing players to log into their Wizards Account and access their existing Magic: The Gathering Arena collection, complete quests, and match against other players, regardless of platform. Players can view the launch trailer here. Magic Anywhere and Everywhere – All MTG Arena card sets, formats, events, deck building and more are all supported on mobile, including the brand-new set Kaldheim.

