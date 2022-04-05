Magic: The Gathering & Dreamhack Partner Up At DreamHack Festivals

Wizards of the Coast, the tabletop game company that is the driving force behind its premier trading card game, Magic: The Gathering, and DreamHack, an ESL Gaming brand, have announced their partnership for upcoming Regional Championships and Qualifiers thereof for organized Magic play. This partnership will culminate in the Magic Pro Tour and the World Championships.

According to the press release put out by DreamHack:

As part of the new partnership, Wizards Play Network stores all across the U.S. will have an exclusive opportunity to get back to the roots of the game by participating in an extensive, nationwide program built to entice players back to stores and events — in-store qualifiers. These qualifying events will lead into the DreamHack Magic: The Gathering Showdown Regional Championship, featuring a prize pool of up to $150,000. From there, the top 48 players at the Regional Championships will earn an invitation to the Magic Pro Tour, with the top two players also earning automatic invitations to the Magic World Championship. The DreamHack Magic: The Gathering Showdowns are taking place at DreamHack's U.S. festivals alongside everything gaming under one roof.

The first three major events have been announced, locations and all. Future locations and dates for events will be announced by the partner companies in due time. According to DreamHack, the announced events' dates and locations are:

JUNE 3-5: DreamHack Dallas Experience Magic: The Gathering ahead of the first season while attending DreamHack Dallas, the first full-scale DreamHack festival in nearly 2.5 years. JULY 2–SEP 24: In-Store Qualifiers Stores all across the U.S. will host in-store qualifiers, which will lead into the DreamHack Magic: The Gathering Showdown Regional Championship in November. NOV 18-20: DreamHack Atlanta The first DreamHack Magic Showdown Regional Championship will take place at DreamHack Atlanta with a prize pool totaling $150K USD. This Championship leads up to the Magic: The Gathering Pro Tour and the Magic: The Gathering World Championship.



This partnership is something that we have high hopes for, as it heralds the return of organized tabletop Magic. But what do you think about this news? Are you excited for the return of tabletop Magic: The Gathering organized play? What is your opinion of DreamHack as a corporate partner for this series of events? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!