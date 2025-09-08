Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: marvel, Secret Lair, spider-man

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Marvel's Spider-Man Secret Drop Sets

The Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man set will be getting multiple Secret Lair drops, which will all go up in two weeks

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering and Marvel team up for Spider-Man Secret Lair Superdrop sets this September.

Unique Daily Bugle, Venom-themed, and heroic vs. villainous drops offer exclusive card treatments.

Marvel artists including Mark Bagley, Todd Nauck, and others showcase new card art in every set.

Limited quantities and collectible features like raised foil Venom lands make these sets highly sought-after.

Wizards of the Coast has dropped new details about all of the Secret Lair sets coming to the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man set. Some of these have already been revealed, as the team revealed the Daily Bugle set of cards that have been designed to look like covers of the fictional NYC paper owned by J. Jonah Jameson. The rest of these sets, which we have for you to check out below, all have various themes going for them that will make them all collectible in their own right.

Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Mana Symbiote set of lands, all of which have a Venom theme to them; however, all five cards use a raised black ink (which we got to see for ourselves at PAX West) that is designed to feel like Venom is a part of the card. That's an amazing touch to make the set feel extra. All of these will drop on the website on September 22, 2025, and we hope that WotC is prepared for the site to crash at zero hour after the previous popularity of the Marvel sets from NYCC 2024.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man – Secret Lair Superdrop

Daily Bugle Breaking News (Non Foil – $30; Foil – $40)

This frame treatment (Daily Bugle) is unique to Secret Lair and does not appear in the main SPM set.

1x Fact or Fiction

1x Frantic Search

1x Scheming Symmetry

1x Blasphemous Act

1x Impact Tremors

Heroic Deeds (Non Foil – $30; Foil – $40)

The drop shares three Commander staples with the Villainous Plots drop (Command Tower, Lightning Greaves, Sol Ring). All artists have a background with Marvel Comics, like Todd Nauck, Elena Casagrande, Lucas Werneck and Swayart.

1x Ephemerate

1x Three Visits

1x Lightning Greaves

1x Sol Ring

1x Command Tower

Mana Symbiote (Raised Foil – $60)

This drop of basic lands uses the Venom symbiote to highlight the mana symbol in the center.

2x Plains

2x Island

2x Swamp

2x Mountain

2x Forest

Venom Unleashed: Full Color (Non Foil – $30; Foil – $40)

Mark Bagley (best known for the art on his 100-issue, genre-defining run with writer Brian Michael Bendis on Ultimate Spider-Man) is the core artist for this drop. Bagley also has numerous other Marvel credits to his name, having illustrated Marvel comics since 1983—including issues of the core "Venom" series.

1x Damnation

1x Dark Ritual

1x Peer into the Abyss

1x Surgical Extraction

1x Tendrils of Agony

Venom Unleashed: Inked (Non Foil – $30; Rainbow Foil – $40)

This drop focuses solely on Venom. All cards in this drop are "parallels" to the colored Venom Unleashed drop (see above). It is identical in all other ways except for art.

1x Damnation

1x Dark Ritual

1x Peer into the Abyss

1x Surgical Extraction

1x Tendrils of Agony

Villainous Plots (Non Foil – $30; Rainbow Foil – $40)

This drop is meant to be a parallel to the "Heroic Deeds" drop. The drop shares three Commander staples with Heroic Deeds (Command Tower, Lightning Greaves, Sol Ring). All artists have a Marvel Comics background, including Terry Dodson, Todd Nauck, Roberta Ingranata (Marvel Voices: Pride), and cover artist Kael Ngu.

1x Deadly Dispute

1x Go for the Throat

1x Lightning Greaves

1x Sol Ring

1x Command Tower

