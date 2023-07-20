Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Magic: The Gathering, san diego comic con, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: doctor who, sdcc

Magic: The Gathering Showed Off The Doctor Who Cards At SDCC

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Wizards of the Coast showed off some of the Doctor Who cards for Magic: The Gathering.

Wizards of the Coast took time during San Diego Comic-Con 2023 to show off some of the new Doctor Who cards coming to Magic: The Gathering. After seeing the entire set that they put together for the recent Lord of the Rings crossover, we had a pretty good idea that this set might be just as magical. And they appear to be on track to having some killer cards in this set too. Being dubbed Universes Beyond, the set will embark on the major task of encompassing 60 years of the British sci-fi series into a single set, with references galore that will keep your head spinning.

As you can see here, some of the Magic: The Gathering cards they revealed go deep into the lore of many of the current-generation Doctors; the four cards you see here reference the parallel universe Rose Tyler travels to with the Tenth Doctor, the Doctor's Tomb on Trenzalore visited by the Eleventh Doctor, and the tragic death of Clara from the Twelfth Doctor that remains a fixed point in time. Plus, a look at one of the earlier TARDIS designs, but we're not sure if it is THE TARDIS that the original Doctor steals.

Moving into this second set of Magic: The Gathering cards, you can see they have both the TARDIS and the tenth Doctor as creatures you can play with special abilities, as well as a familiar foe for the Doctor with a Dalek, including a Sorcery card called "Exterminate!" We also get a callback to the Ninth Doctor with the Bad Wolf saga, and the fish fingers and custard craved by the Eleventh Doctor after his regeneration.

It's very clear this Magic: The Gathering set has been made with the same love as the previous one. This Universes Beyond set will include four ready-to-play Commander decks that have more favorite memories from the TV series, with more iconic characters and memorable stories. You can pre-order these decks now as they will launch the set on October 13th.

