Magic: The Gathering's Lorehold Precon Gives White & Red A Boost

Today, Magic: The Gathering-based YouTube channel The Command Zone, a channel known for Commander reviews and gameplay, showed off one of the five upcoming preconstructed decks to go along with the release of Strixhaven: School of Mages. "Lorehold Legacies", the red/white precon of the coinciding Commander 2021 release, gives red and white decks alike a much-needed booster shot of adrenaline, and we are here for it! Let's take a look at some of the new cards that help it along.

While legendary creature cards such as Osgir, the Reconstructor are key to the success of this preconstructed deck in a closed environment, they are oddly enough not the strongest cards in this deck! This distinction, rather, goes to a few of the cards that shore up the weaknesses of red and white (hereafter referred to as Lorehold in this article), for a long time thought of as the weakest two-color combination in Commander. Those cards are:

Archaeomancer's Map

Archaeomancer's Map, shown below, is not only a slice of the iconic white ramp card Land Tax but also acts as a pseudo-Burgeoning that triggers off of opponents having more lands than you do. White has traditionally had major problems with ramp of any kind, so this card is bound to be a welcome staple in the format now. Hopefully, this will not drive prices through the roof or lower availability, but with the scarcity of trading cards driving down supply and allocation to the consumer level by stores like Target or Wal-Mart, we may see this deck get pretty expensive.

Monologue Tax

Monologue Tax is another really strong contender for "#1 white staple card" from Lorehold Legacies. It is reminiscent of Smothering Tithe but is far less oppressive in comparison. In any other color, Smothering Tithe would win out but in white, players are apt to take both to shore up the extreme deficit of ramp options in the color. Time will tell whether this card will shoot up in price like its predecessor.

Battlemage's Bracers

We will admit off the cuff that this card isn't going to bolster red any more than it needs to be bolstered, but it does make for a fantastic addition to various red-inclusive decks. Mairsil the Pretender, in particular, loves this as well as the next (and final) card on this list. A piece of equipment that not only can double-up on activated abilities and grants vital haste to a creature that may well need it to function? Sign us up!

Cursed Mirror

Finally on our list of amazing cards in the Lorehold Legacies Magic: The Gathering precon, we have Cursed Mirror. We are inclined to say that without a ton of clone effects in red, this card is fairly novel. The closest we generally get in red is cards with effects like those seen on Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker or Flameshadow Conjuring, so this card is super welcomed in circles that like cloning critters.

You can see the full decklist (currently without the renders of new cards) by clicking here. Are you ready to play with this heavily artifact-centric preconstructed Commander deck? Would this deck be good to get a friend into Magic: The Gathering with? Let us know in the comments below!