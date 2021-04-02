Target Limiting Sale Of Pokemon, Magic the Gathering And Sports Cards

Target time! Bleeding Cool has noted of late the increase in demand of late for trading cards of all varieties, sports, Pokemon, Magic, and Marvel Superheroes trading card boxes going for thousands on eBay.

Courtesy of Rod Lamberti of Rodman Comics of Ankeny, Iowa, from his local Target store, comes the news that the chain is limiting the sales of Pokemon and Magic material due to how in-demand trading cards are right now.

Lamberti took the photo in Target and told us "Granted that sign makes it seem like it is just sports cards, though I just learned the hard way it included Magic products" And then Pokemon as well. He told us "trying to figure out if I channel my inner Dennis B and go back after 5 or get other stuff done". The influence of Dennis Barger and his trips to such stores to load up for sales in his comic stores is writ large, it seems.

In February, a full box with 36 packs of the first Marvel Universe trading cards from 1990 sold on eBay for $2500. A factory-sealed series 3 box sold for $1375. And a sealed Marvel Masterworks trading card box from 1992 sold for just under a grand.

