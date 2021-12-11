Magmar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2021

The Dragonspiral Descent event has brought quite a varied raid rotation to Pokémon GO. While the event is going strong, let's take a look at each Tier Three raid to help trainers bring their best efforts forth. In this raid guide, you will build a team to take down Magmar and perfect your catching strategy. Let's get into it!

Top Magmar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Magmar counters as such:

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Magmar with efficiency.

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Samurott (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Clawitzer (Water Gun, Crabhammer)

Empoleon (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)

Incarnate Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Magmar can be defeated by solo players. It is helpful for those who want to complete Tier Three raids alone to power up their Pokémon and suit them with the correct attacks, as listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Magmar can be encountered in its Shiny form. It is a full odds Pokémon, meaning that its rate is approximately one in 500.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!