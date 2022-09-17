Magneton Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Test Your Mettle

The Test Your Mettle event is now live in Pokémon GO. In addition to featuring the Ultra Beasts Kartana and Celesteela, this event features Steel-type Pokémon in raids including Tier One, Tier Three, and Mega Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Magneton, perfect your catching strategy, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate.

Top Magneton Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Magneton counters as such:

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Magneton with efficiency.

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mamowsine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Seismitoad: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Alolan Dugtrio: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Magneton can be defeated by solo trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two Pokémon GO players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would try Pinap Berries on Magneton first, though, as it is an evolved form and offers more Candy.

Shiny Odds

Magneton cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Magneton, you much catch and evolve a Shiny Magnemite.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!