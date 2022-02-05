Mago: The Villain's Burger Will Launch February 7th

Dream Potion Games and HypeTrain Digital have set up Mago: The Villain's Burger to be released on Steam in a few days on February 7th, 2022. This retro 2D platformer will have you playing as a bearded sorcerer who, unfortunately, ate the food of an evil overlord who now wishes to do him harm. He kidnaps your beloved princess, who is now on the dinner menu of their wickedly evil meal, and it is up to you to save her! This specific game serves as a prologue to their upcoming game, which is simply called Mago. This game will introduce you to the characters and the world of the game without giving away much of the upcoming main plot that you'll experience later on, which as of the time we're writing this, still does not have a release date.

A classic magical adventure with beautiful pixel art and intuitive controls. Travel a vast world with many levels, mini-games, and secret locations! Hand-crafter levels, each with its own mechanics: from colorful teapot prairie, a humongous tree guarded by a fierce centipede, to ancient ruins of a mysterious civilization that rests on the back of a huge bird – this journey has it all! Use your magic wand to purify evil from the world, solve riddles by affecting your surroundings. Some levels allow you to use a powerful mecha robot. It's time to show the villain's enemies what you are made of (metal, mostly)! Each level presents a different challenge, each boss – a new threat to overcome. By collecting secret orbs in each level you unlock new items and improvements. Can you find them all? Looking to take a break? In the town of Musicalia you can buy new upgrades and meet interesting characters, some you might even recognize!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 1 TRAILER FINAL PROLOGO MAGO muxed (https://youtu.be/tD35tnxNXyg)