MAINGEAR To Produce Ventilators To Help Medical Facilities

MAINGEAR, the New Jersey-based PC builders, will be producing ventilators to help hospitals. The decision to turn their manufacturing facilities into high-quality ventilator facilities was easy. Since MAINGEAR is located just outside of New York City — one of America's COVID-19 hot spots — it only makes sense to want to help. As we all know, ventilators are in short supply at this time. MAINGEAR plans to help New York City's hospitals and medical centers who are in dire need of ventilators. MAINGEAR also has plans to send ventilators internationally, to help the global war against COVID-19.

"It was clear once this situation began to escalate that something had to be done," said Wallace Santos, MAINGEAR Founder and CEO. "Within days of assembling our team, we had our first prototype ventilator ready to go. Besides the lack of medical supplies and equipment, we think there will be a shortage of medical professionals who can operate these devices especially in field hospitals, so we also made it incredibly simple to use. Now we need help getting the word out to the appropriate people."

The ventilators, called MAINGEAR LIV, will feature an easy to use touchscreen, redundant power supplies, and other failsafe measures. The affordable MAINGEAR LIV can be produced at a quarter of the price of a traditional ventilator. The MAINGEAR LIV is designed for intensive care units only, making them a vital tool during the fight against COVID-19. As this pandemic progresses, medical facilities and hospitals across the USA may need as many as 960,000 ventilators, according to the American Hospital Association. With companies such as MAINGEAR stepping up to help those in need, we could see hospitals across the globe have a better handle on assisting COVID-19 patients.

"Medical Ventilators are among the most critical devices required to deal with the sudden spike of hospitalized patients. There is a massive global shortage of these devices, so when MAINGEAR approached me about building one, I connected them with some inventor friends who could help," said Deepak Kaura, a Pediatric Radiologist, Chief Medical Officer of 1QBit and a member of the Medical Advisory Board of MAINGEAR.