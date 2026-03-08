Posted in: EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, ESL FACEIT Group, Major League Soccer, MLS

Major League Soccer Partners Up For EA FC World Championship

Major League Soccer will now play a part in the EA FC World Championship, operating the biggest event in North America this year

Article Summary Major League Soccer partners with ESL FACEIT Group to run the 2026 EA FC World Championship in North America.

All 30 MLS clubs will select players to compete in the eMLS 2026 Regular Season and Online Swiss Tournament.

The top 8 elite players advance to a live eMLS Cup Finals event at EFG's Columbus studio on April 12.

Winners earn spots in the global EA FC World Championship, raising esports prestige across MLS and North America.

ESL FACEIT Group announced this week that they have partnered with Major League Soccer (MLS) for the EA FC World Championship. MLS will operate the 2026 eMLS Cup, the biggest EA Sports FC event in North America, as they will "manage the transition from club selection to the crowning of a champion, providing the platform for the region's best players to earn their spots in the EA FC World Championship." We have mroe details and a couple of quotes from the announcement this week for you here.

Major League Soccer x EA FC World Championship

The tournament structure introduces a multi-phase path to glory, beginning with a mass-entry open field and culminating in a live, high-production broadcast from EFG's state-of-the-art studio in Columbus.

The eMLS 2026 Regular Season: All 30 MLS clubs will select a designated player to represent their badge. EFG will manage a rigorous, non-broadcasted Online Swiss Tournament to narrow the field March 7 & March 8. Only the Top 8 players will survive this stage to punch their ticket to the live finals.

All 30 MLS clubs will select a designated player to represent their badge. EFG will manage a rigorous, non-broadcasted Online Swiss Tournament to narrow the field March 7 & March 8. Only the Top 8 players will survive this stage to punch their ticket to the live finals. The eMLS Cup Finals: The "Elite Eight" will be flown to Columbus, Ohio, for a two-day residency. This includes a dedicated Media Day followed by a live studio show where a champion will be crowned and slots for the EA FC World Championship will be secured on Saturday, April 12.

"We are thrilled to partner with Major League Soccer to bring the eMLS Cup to life," said Adam Apicella, SVP Esports, EFG. "Our team is dedicated to providing a professional, competitive environment that honors the prestige of the MLS badge while delivering a high-caliber broadcast for the EA FC community. Bringing the finals to our Columbus studio allows us to put these elite players on the stage they deserve."

"eMLS is a vital part of how Major League Soccer connects with our young, digitally native fans," said Chris Blivin, MLS Vice President of Consumer Products. "Partnering with EFG to operate eMLS Cup ensures that our competition is managed with the highest level of expertise. We look forward to seeing the best in North America compete in Columbus for a chance to represent MLS on the world stage."

