Make Way Confirmed For Early December Release

Ice Beam and Secret Mode have revealed when Make Way will be released, as the new racing title will come out early next month.

Article Summary Make Way by Ice Beam launches December 4, featuring chaotic multiplayer racing action.

Customize tracks with loops, hazards and power-ups in a dynamic build-your-own-course system.

Engage in combat with wacky weapons to sabotage opponents and secure victory in races.

Expand your game with unlockable track pieces, hazards, and stylish vehicles for repeat fun.

Indie game developer Ice Beam and publisher Secret Mode confirmed the official release date for Make Way, as it will be out in a couple of weeks. The team released a new trailer this week featuring all-new gameplay footage and notes about the title, which included the reveal that it will be out on December 4. You can check out that trailer below, along with more info on the game, as we'll see it come out next month.

"Make Way is classic, top-down, multiplayer racing shifted up multiple gears. Grab track pieces from a pick-n-mix menu and snap them together to build your first course. Dodge hazards, unleash weaponry, and avoid falling off the edge in a chaotic rush to the finish line, then bolt on new track pieces for the next round. Scrap across ever-growing courses with increasingly perilous features until a winner is crowned before starting over with a brand-new course."

Build Your Course: Work together—or against one another—to quickly build tracks using a range of ridiculous pieces, including loops, seesaws, corkscrews, and even train crossings. Then, add obstacles and power-ups. Ruin your friends' race with a well-placed barrier, or jettison them off the side of a curve with a crafty boost-pad.

Work together—or against one another—to quickly build tracks using a range of ridiculous pieces, including loops, seesaws, corkscrews, and even train crossings. Then, add obstacles and power-ups. Ruin your friends' race with a well-placed barrier, or jettison them off the side of a curve with a crafty boost-pad. Blow Up The Competition: Four racers jostle and shunt to cross checkpoints and reach the finish line. Obliterate opponents with a range of wacky weapons, including goo cannons and Tesla coils, but beware: each checkpoint acts as a respawn point, and revenge is a dish best served via a giant mallet or rooftop-mounted shotgun…

Four racers jostle and shunt to cross checkpoints and reach the finish line. Obliterate opponents with a range of wacky weapons, including goo cannons and Tesla coils, but beware: each checkpoint acts as a respawn point, and revenge is a dish best served via a giant mallet or rooftop-mounted shotgun… Keep On Truckin': The finish line isn't the finish! Add new track pieces after each round to create monstrously large courses, and score bonus points with your performance to take home the trophy.

The finish line isn't the finish! Add new track pieces after each round to create monstrously large courses, and score bonus points with your performance to take home the trophy. Add To Your Collection: Unlock new track pieces and hazards for more dangerous course designs. Add new vehicles to your garage to romp to victory in style.

