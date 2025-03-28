Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knights Peak, Mandragora, Primal Game Studio

Mandragora Receives New Video Series With Free Demo

Mandragora has receives a free demo for people to play on Steam right now, as well as a new video series about the upcoming game

Article Summary Explore Mandragora's new free demo on Steam and experience the mystical world firsthand.

Dive into the Whispers of the Witch Tree, a series revealing gameplay mechanics and development insights.

Immerse in a dark fantasy world with stunning art, original music, and complex moral choices.

Master unique classes, upgrade your gear, and tackle formidable foes in this epic side-scrolling adventure.

Indie game developer Primal Game Studio and publisher Knights Peak put out a new demo and a new video series for their upcoming game, Mandragora. First off, the demo is currently live on Steam, giving players a quick sample of what to expect ahead of the game's release on April 17 for both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Second, the new video series called Whispers of the Witch Tree, is a look at the game's mechanics and development as you're given a guided tour of what to expect. You can check out the first episode here.

Mandragora

In Mandragora, mankind has surrendered the world to the monsters. People hide away behind walls of brick and palisades of ignorance constructed by their leaders. Joy and delight are coveted jewels out of reach of the masses. This is not the world you were promised. Travel by night and take it back. Journey through a world in decline, slowly falling prey to the damaging effects of Entropy. Fight against vicious enemies, challenge unique, deadly bosses, meet new allies, enemies, and every shade in between, and make harsh moral choices. There are many paths worth taking. Choose yours.

Explore a universe of gorgeous paint strokes: Immerse yourself in a rich, dark, painterly 2.5D world as the epic and twisted music composed by Christos Antoniou brings this atmospheric world to life.

Immerse yourself in a rich, dark, painterly 2.5D world as the epic and twisted music composed by Christos Antoniou brings this atmospheric world to life. Delve into a story-driven dark fantasy adventure: Leave the sanctuary of the Crimson City and travel through a vast, interconnected world that will take you from dark forests to deadly swamps, burning deserts, and more.

Leave the sanctuary of the Crimson City and travel through a vast, interconnected world that will take you from dark forests to deadly swamps, burning deserts, and more. Enter the dark realm of Entropy: Acquire the legendary Witch Lantern and enter the dark realm of Entropy through tears in the fabric of reality.

Acquire the legendary Witch Lantern and enter the dark realm of Entropy through tears in the fabric of reality. Encounter horrific monsters and terrifying creatures: Add fallen foes to your bestiary as you battle distinctive enemies and unique, deadly bosses to discover what really lurks in the shadows.

Add fallen foes to your bestiary as you battle distinctive enemies and unique, deadly bosses to discover what really lurks in the shadows. Upgrade your toolset: Find artisans to join your growing caravan to unlock new upgrades. Grow herbs to brew beneficial potions and craft powerful weapons, armor, and trinkets to help you along the way.

Find artisans to join your growing caravan to unlock new upgrades. Grow herbs to brew beneficial potions and craft powerful weapons, armor, and trinkets to help you along the way. Play your way: Master the punishing side-scrolling action as one of multiple unique classes and customize your character's active skills through a deep and rewarding character development system. Complete the game and start anew on countless NG+ difficulty levels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!