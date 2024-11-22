Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knights Peak, Mandragora, Primal Game Studio

Mandragora Reveals Release Date With New Trailer

Knights Peak has released a new trailer for the game Mandragora, as we finally know when the game will be released next year

Article Summary Mandragora set to release on April 17, 2025, for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Discover a dark, painterly 2.5D world with epic music by Christos Antoniou.

Journey through a story-driven dark fantasy adventure filled with moral choices.

Upgrade your skills and arsenal to take on vicious enemies and unique bosses.

Indie game developer Primal Game Studio and publisher Knights Peak have revealed a new trailer and the release date for their upcoming game Mandragora. It has been over two years since we heard anything about this game, to the point where they even got a new publisher and have made great changes in the look and gameplay since we last saw it. Now we have a release date confirmed, as the game will arrive on April 17, 2025, for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Mandragora

In Mandragora, mankind has surrendered the world to the monsters. People hide away behind walls of brick and palisades of ignorance constructed by their leaders. Joy and delight are coveted jewels out of reach of the masses. This is not the world you were promised. Travel by night and take it back. Journey through a world in decline, slowly falling prey to the damaging effects of Entropy. Fight against vicious enemies, challenge unique, deadly bosses, meet new allies, enemies, and every shade in between, and make harsh moral choices. There are many paths worth taking. Choose yours.

Explore a universe of gorgeous paint strokes: Immerse yourself in a rich, dark, painterly 2.5D world as the epic and twisted music composed by Christos Antoniou brings this atmospheric world to life.

Immerse yourself in a rich, dark, painterly 2.5D world as the epic and twisted music composed by Christos Antoniou brings this atmospheric world to life. Delve into a story-driven dark fantasy adventure: Leave the sanctuary of the Crimson City and travel through a vast, interconnected world that will take you from dark forests to deadly swamps, burning deserts, and more.

Leave the sanctuary of the Crimson City and travel through a vast, interconnected world that will take you from dark forests to deadly swamps, burning deserts, and more. Enter the dark realm of Entropy: Acquire the legendary Witch Lantern and enter the dark realm of Entropy through tears in the fabric of reality.

Acquire the legendary Witch Lantern and enter the dark realm of Entropy through tears in the fabric of reality. Encounter horrific monsters and terrifying creatures: Add fallen foes to your bestiary as you battle distinctive enemies and unique, deadly bosses to discover what really lurks in the shadows.

Add fallen foes to your bestiary as you battle distinctive enemies and unique, deadly bosses to discover what really lurks in the shadows. Upgrade your toolset: Find artisans to join your growing caravan to unlock new upgrades. Grow herbs to brew beneficial potions and craft powerful weapons, armor, and trinkets to help you along the way.

Find artisans to join your growing caravan to unlock new upgrades. Grow herbs to brew beneficial potions and craft powerful weapons, armor, and trinkets to help you along the way. Play your way: Master the punishing side-scrolling action as one of multiple unique classes and customize your character's active skills through a deep and rewarding character development system. Complete the game and start anew on countless NG+ difficulty levels.

