Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree Adds New Game+ on Switch

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree has a brand-new update available for the Nintendo Switch version adding New Game+ and more

Indie game developer Primal Game Studio and publisher Knights Peak have released the New Game+ update for Mandragora: Whispers Of The Witch Tree on Nintendo Switch. A lot of the same content as the previous one that was released for other platforms last July, but with some different tweaks in the content for the portable console. We have the full rundown of everything they did for the Switch version below as you can download the update right now.

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree – Switch New Game+

Ongoing post-launch updates are a cornerstone of Mandragora's community-focused game development, enabling teams to refine, rebalance, and expand the experience in direct response to player feedback. The passionate community has played a vital role in shaping each update, and both Primal Game Studio and Knights Peak remain grateful for this collaborative journey. With this update, the game now stands as the most complete and balanced version to date, offering players a definitive experience.

New Game Plus: Dive into infinitely replayable gameplay with empowered enemies, upgraded weapons, and the ability to start with a fully-equipped character.

Dive into infinitely replayable gameplay with empowered enemies, upgraded weapons, and the ability to start with a fully-equipped character. New Weapons: Wield new weapons like Aurora, Crimson Slicer, and Reignbreaker to enhance your combat strategies.

Wield new weapons like Aurora, Crimson Slicer, and Reignbreaker to enhance your combat strategies. Quality of Life Updates: Enjoy enhanced skill management with refund and respec options, improved map navigation, and quick buy/sell features.

Enjoy enhanced skill management with refund and respec options, improved map navigation, and quick buy/sell features. Gameplay Improvements: Experience refined movement and combat mechanics, including better glide activation, ledge grabbing, and balanced stamina consumption.

Experience refined movement and combat mechanics, including better glide activation, ledge grabbing, and balanced stamina consumption. Boss and Enemy Adjustments: Face optimized boss fights with clearer mechanics and balanced difficulty, along with improved enemy hitboxes and behaviors.

Face optimized boss fights with clearer mechanics and balanced difficulty, along with improved enemy hitboxes and behaviors. Visual and UI Enhancements: Immerse yourself in upgraded visuals for characters, environments, and effects, along with improved UI navigation and performance.

Immerse yourself in upgraded visuals for characters, environments, and effects, along with improved UI navigation and performance. Bug Fixes: Benefit from numerous fixes across combat, skills, quests, and general performance to ensure a smoother gaming experience.

