MapleStory Fest 2022 Reveals Plans As it Returns Next Month

Nexon has officially announced that MapleStory Fest 2022 will be taking place in person this year as it will happen in mid-November. It's been a minute since they've had a proper convention with the pandemic putting the breaks on anything that wasn't online only for a while. But now the team is back, and they're looking to celebrate 2022 in style with a brand new celebration in Los Angeles. Tickets have officially gone on sale today as it will be held at the City Market Social House on November 12th. If you can't attend in person, you can join in with the livestream on the MapleStory Twitch channel starting at 11am PT that same day. The all-day fan event will culminate with a Boss Blitz, as three teams face off on stage and on Twitch. We have more info on the event below.

"At MapleStory Fest, fans and content creators who love MapleStory and MapleStory M can celebrate a fantastic year of epic content, updates, and player moments. To thank the fans for their loyalty and excitement for the game throughout the years, MapleStory's hybrid event will feature special announcements and activities in which Maplers online and at the venue can participate. To make things even more exciting, all Maplers who join in the live event at home and in person will receive exclusive, limited-time in-game MapleStory Fest rewards for both MapleStory and MapleStory M!"

"Lastly, Nexon America is pleased to announce its first-ever MapleStory Boss Blitz competition. This three-week-long special event brings together three teams of new-to-MapleStory players, guided by our experienced Bean Brigade coaches, as they train to take the stage at MapleStory Fest in the ultimate face-off for the trophy. Along the way, Maplers can support their favorite team and earn unique Twitch Drops created exclusively for Boss Blitz!

Team PINK BEAN: players Peterpark, Blaustoise, and coach Daboki.

players Peterpark, Blaustoise, and coach Daboki. Team GREEN SLIME: players Zizaran, Bajheera, and coach Atobe112.

players Zizaran, Bajheera, and coach Atobe112. Team ORANGE MUSHROOM: players Stoopzz, Stoopzz, and coach Mimi."