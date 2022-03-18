Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Launches The Booster Course Pass

Nintendo has officially launched the new Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, bringing the first of many new courses to the game. This is the start of a long process by Nintendo in 2022 and 2023 to bring much-needed extra tracks to the racing title, as you're getting a ton of content over the next several months that bring about new races for you to excel in. Most of them came from previous Mario Kart titles, and a few came from the current mobile game. You can read about the first two sets, the Golden Dash Cup and the Lucky Cat Cup, below along with screenshots and the trailer. You can purchase the courses in a pack from the Nintendo eShop, or get them as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

The first wave includes the Golden Dash Cup and the Lucky Cat Cup, where players will be able to zoom up escalators and through storefronts in Wii Coconut Mall, dodge falling boulders in N64 Choco Mountain, rush by the roaring crowds in 3DS Toad Circuit, careen over the clouds in GBA Sky Garden and traverse through tight traffic in DS Shroom Ridge. And for the first time, you'll even be able to choose your own path in Tokyo Blur, Paris Promenade and Ninja Hideaway from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

Supercharge Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and experience more ramps, loops, turns and jumps as each of the six waves become available. Players can enjoy all six waves of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass at no additional cost with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, or by purchasing the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass available in Nintendo eShop as a separate purchase. Plus, running through April 4, while supplies last, Happy Meals at participating McDonald's locations across the U.S. will include one of eight different Mario Kart themed toys. Don't miss out on your chance to put a Mario-inspired smile on someone's face!