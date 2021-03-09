Maritime Calling Receives A New Gameplay Trailer & Details

Tiamat Games has released a new gameplay trailer this morning for Maritime Calling, revealing new details in the process. The trailer has been released because the developers are on the verge of launching a Kickstarter for the project, and are looking for funds to get across the finish line to get the game out by Q3 2021. The goal they'll be aiming for is €18,000 (just over $21k), which isn't that big of a goal considering how well some other campaigns have been doing over the past year. You can check out the video below and read up on all the features you'll be able to do when the game is eventually released.

Take the Helm, Captain: Steering a ship back in the day was a smidge more involved than it is compared to motorboats of today. It's the player's job to prep the sails, measure for wind direction, and steer clear of any rocky crags sticking out of the water — there's a lot of authenticity to ship control here.

It's a Sailor's Life For Me: Set day-to-day shifts for the crew, order them to plug any leaky holes in the hull, resolve quarrels among them, and make sure everyone gets their fair share of provisions (and booty!). Life at sea can be exhausting, so managing the crew's mood is essential to survival. Don't feel bad about bossing everyone around, either — it's the captain's job after all!

Inland Expeditions: Expeditions into enchanting islands go hand-in-hand with this sort of work, eh? Delve into long-forgotten, captivating mysteries of these untamed lands in classic text-adventure-styled quests!

Master and Roleplayer: The more players sail the seven seas, the easier it gets. With successful voyages comes the opportunity to sink experience points into the crew's attributes, building on specific traits that could help with land expeditions!

The World is An Oyster, so Pry it Open: These undiscovered countries are just waiting for players to explore them and exploit their riches!

An Ever-Changing World: The map shifts with each playthrough thanks to procedural map and terrain creation engine. There could be a beautiful coral reef in a region on one playthrough, and the next, a violent tropical storm!