Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals 2025 Valentine's Day Plans

Marvel Contest of Champions has love coming in for Valentine's Day, along with a Captain America-themed event and more for February

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions updates with two new Captain America characters.

Valentine's Day treats feature special sale and themed events.

Mr. Knight voted as next Champion in fan-favorite election.

Join 'Til Deathless Do Us Part' quest with Cap and Falcon.

Kabam dropped a new update for Marvel Contest of Champions today, as players will get new characters, a special event, and something for Valentine's Day. First off, you'll see some crossover events happening with Captain America: Brave New World, including the addition of two Cap characters with Arnim Zola and the Joaquin Torres version of Falcon. We have a rundown below from the team of everything added in this update, as the full patch notes can be found on their website.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Update 49.0

Over 300 Champions

Swiss scientist turned robot Arnim Zola and human hybrid Falcon (Joaquin Torres) are entering The Contest! Players will have the opportunity to obtain Arnim Zola on February 13, while Falcon can be obtained on February 27. Also, in celebration of the theatrical release of Captain America: Brave New World, MCoC is giving away a Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Red Hulk! Star rarity is based on player's progression level, and new and existing players can add the free Champions to their roster beginning February 13 through March 30. With over 300 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other classic Marvel Super Heroes and villains such as Black Panther, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and more.

Arnim Zola: A brilliant Swiss scientist and the world's foremost authority in biochemistry and genetic engineering, Zola strove to create an army of super-soldiers and helped with the founding of Hydra. When his own body failed, Zola discovered a way to digitize his consciousness, transferring his mind into a robotic body. In this immortal mechanical form, Zola has worked to ensure the dominance of both Hydra and his own genius throughout the decades.

Falcon (Joaquin Torres): Joaquín Torres came to the United States with his family at a young age, always with the aspiration to do good by them, and by his heritage. While on a supply run to assist his local community, he was kidnapped by the Sons of the Serpent, and sent for experimentation. Eventually he was rescued by Sam Wilson, but it was too late and Joaquín was already made into a falcon/human hybrid. With this irreversible mutation, Joaquín accepted his powers and took the mantle of the new Falcon. He now fights alongside Sam as one of America's newest Heroes.

New Champion Chosen

Marvel Contest of Champions' annual Summoner's Choice Champion vote gives players the opportunity to choose the next powerful character to enter The Contest. After 3 rounds of voting, 8 candidates, and over 1.2 million votes casted, Mr. Knight, the man of many minds with unquestionable style and lunar mystique, has been chosen by the fans! New and existing players can look forward to playing as the stylish hero later this year.

Quests & Special Events

Love is a Battlerealm Valetines Sale : Sweet gifts are coming to MCoC's webstore beginning February 14-21 that players don't want to miss. Players cam treat themselves to discounted crystals, bonuses, and bundles to give them an edge in battle.

: Sweet gifts are coming to MCoC's webstore beginning February 14-21 that players don't want to miss. Players cam treat themselves to discounted crystals, bonuses, and bundles to give them an edge in battle. Brave New World Login Calendar : To get ready for the world wide premiere of Captain America: Brave New World, players will be able to access a special login calendar themed to the movie, featuring daily bonuses, Champions and profile pictures beginning February 13 through March 30.

: To get ready for the world wide premiere of Captain America: Brave New World, players will be able to access a special login calendar themed to the movie, featuring daily bonuses, Champions and profile pictures beginning February 13 through March 30. 'Til Deathless Do Us Part' : Captain America and the new Falcon, are on a diplomatic mission to see if The Avengers can broker peace with the new Deathless faction [Guillotine, She-Hulk, Vision, and King Groot] that has sprung up in The Battlerealm. The heroic duo will have to compete to gain a new alliance and for the top spot as the Deathless' new BFF. New and existing players can participate in this side quest beginning from February 5 through March 5.

: Captain America and the new Falcon, are on a diplomatic mission to see if The Avengers can broker peace with the new Deathless faction [Guillotine, She-Hulk, Vision, and King Groot] that has sprung up in The Battlerealm. The heroic duo will have to compete to gain a new alliance and for the top spot as the Deathless' new BFF. New and existing players can participate in this side quest beginning from February 5 through March 5. Battlegrounds True Bromance: Take part in Pre-Season 26 of Battlegrounds from February 12 to 19 to complete Solo Objectives and a special Solo Event that award Crystals, Profile Pics, Emotes and more! These lovely awards are sure to sweep players off their feet.

