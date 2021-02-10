Marvel Future Fight Launches New A New Update Featuring Dawn Of X

Netmarble has dropped a new update into Marvel Future Fight today as we're getting new additions featuring players from Dawn Of X. As you might suspect from this update as it has been in the past, you'll be getting a bunch of new uniforms and costumes for a few characters and changes to a couple of the game modes. This includes some special 30th Anniversary uniforms for Deadpool, and Excalibur gear for Gambit and Rogue. We have the full details of the update for you below, which is live in the game as soon as you update the app.

Six new uniforms, including an X of Swords uniform for Cable, the Excalibur uniforms for Gambit and Rogue, and an All-New Wolverine uniform for X-23 will arrive in the game. Also, in honor of his 30th anniversary, the original 30th Anniversary Black Version and 30th Anniversary White Version uniforms for Deadpool are now available for players to collect. Agents can also use Clear Tickets to upgrade a uniform's EXP level starting today. Alliance Conquest and Timeline Battle both received new improvements in Marvel Future Fight. A New York City-themed conquest area, and higher-level leagues for high-rank alliances, along with new effects and specials for various Super Heroes to use, have been added to the game. Changes to Timeline Battle also include a higher level 'Challenger' league, which high rank users of the current Vibranium league can now join. Additionally, exclusive rules and functions for the 'Challenger' league have been added to provide Agents with specialized battles. The 'Realize Potential' function has been newly updated for seven characters including: Deathlok, Lincoln Campbell, Lash, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Quasar (Avril Kincaid) and Anti-Man.

The 'Awaken Potential' function has been updated for Gambit, X-23 and Nightcrawler, with new Awaken Skills added.

Cable can now be upgraded to Tier-3 and has new ultimate skills.