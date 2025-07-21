Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, NetEase Games, san diego comic con, Video Games | Tagged: marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Reveals Plans For San Diego Comic-Con 2025

If you're a fan of Marvel Rivals and happen to be at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, the game will have a few things you can check out

Article Summary Marvel Rivals brings panels, gameplay, and exclusive events to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 for two full days.

Meet the Marvel Rivals voice cast, including stars behind Psylocke, Namor, Black Panther, and more.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at hero creation with NetEase Games and Marvel Games' creative teams.

Exclusive signing sessions and limited giveaways like posters and keychains await fans at SDCC 2025.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games revealed their plans for Marvel Rivals during San Diego Comic-Con 2025, as attendees will have two days of events to check out. Among the plans are a cast panel featuring several of the actors behind the voices, as well as a concept panel, and two different signing sessions. You can check out the full schedule below.

Marvel Rivals @ San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Fans can immerse themselves in the full Marvel Rivals San Diego Comic Con experience located at the Marriott Marquis in the San Diego Ballroom with hands-on gameplay, insightful panels, and signing sessions. Each day will feature an exclusive limited giveaway item including posters and key chains.

Thursday, July 24

Marvel Rivals: Meet the Cast – 6:00PM – 7:00PM, Room: 6BCF

Millions of players worldwide agree that Marvel Rivals is a smash hit. The game has brought to life iconic Marvel characters, as well as introduced players to the rich catalog of unique heroes in the Marvel Universe. This panel will highlight the voice actors whose work lives rent-free in our minds and whose Ultimate yells excite us! Come meet Alpha Takahashi (Psylocke), Daniel Marin (Namor), Eliah Mountjoy (Winter Soldier), James Mathis III (Black Panther), Jordan Reynolds (Adam Warlock), and Xanthe Huynn (Dagger). The cast will be available for interviews and photos prior to the panel. Please RSVP to this email if you are interested.

Friday, July 25

Marvel Rivals: Hero Creation from Concept to Showcase – 10:15AM – 11:15AM, Room: 6BCF

The Marvel Rivals panel provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Hero Creation process, guiding you from concept to showcase. Join insights from the talented NetEase Games creative team, including Dino Ma (art director), Peilin Zhong (lead character concept artist) , Weitai Luo (principal environment artist), and Zhen Li (principal 3D character artist), alongside the Marvel Games creative team: Danny Koo (executive producer), Dakota Maysonet (creative development manager), and Dan LaDuca (senior art director). Together, they will explore the concepts of Marvel Rivals heroes design and delve into the exciting new content from Season 3 and more.

Post-panel interviews will take place in the dedicated press room. Location: TBD. Please RSVP to this email to reserve a spot.

Marvel Rivals Art Team Signing Session – 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Marriott Marquis

Fans can get an exclusive Marvel Rivals swimsuit poster signed by the art team!

Marvel Rivals Voice Cast Signing Session – 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marriott Marquis

Fans can get an exclusive Marvel Rivals swimsuit poster signed by the following cast members:

Daniel Marin (Namor)

(Namor) Eliah Mountjoy (Winter Solider)

(Winter Solider) Alpha Takahashi (Psylocke)

(Psylocke) James Mathis III (Black Panther)

(Black Panther) Jordan Reynolds (Adam Warlock)

(Adam Warlock) Jon Bailey (Jeff the Land Shark)

Marvel Rivals Emiru Cosplay – 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Marriott Marquis

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!