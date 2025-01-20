Posted in: Games, Marvel Snap, Mobile Games, Nuverse | Tagged: bytedance, marvel, Second Dinner

Marvel Snap Service Restored, Developer Looking For New Publisher

After the entire TikTok political stunt that took Marvel Snap offline, the game is back up and the devs are looking for a new publisher

The entire political stunt over TikTok and the fallout from the fiasco that hit Marvel Snap this weekend is over, but not without some frustration and controversy. First off, if you're not already aware, ByteDance decided to act like that one kid on the playground who takes their ball and went home for half a day when it realized the TikTok ban in the United States was going to happen. They shut down the service, but only for half a day as a political stunt, which they then used to kiss up to the incoming president. As part of their temper tantrum, they shut down multiple apps in the U.S., which included Marvel Snap, the mobile game that was developed by Second Dinner and published by BD subsidiary Nuverse.

The kicker to all of this is that not only did the game have nothing to do with the social media platform, but the developers didn't even know it was being taken down until they saw it with their own eyes on social media. Well, that changed this evening as the game was brought back online, both on mobile devices and on PC, which is exactly what we predicted would happen. (Granted, we said it would be restored on Tuesday, so they beat our prediction by a few hours. But hey, it's pretty easy to call a political stunt out when you see it.) In response to everything that happened, Ben Brode, the Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Second Dinner, announced they would be changing the way the game is operated and would be looking for a new publisher of Marvel Snap.

Considering all of the shady business practices ByteDance has performed in the past three years, a new publisher would be great. The sooner the better. We're sure BD will do everything in its power to withhold it from happening and probably charge a pretty penny to get out of its current deal. But honestly, if Disney just ponied up the cash and took over a game for IPs that they own, everything might actually work out for the best. It's not like they don't have the money to do it. Just make it happen before even more fans, who were pissed as hell on social media about the game being used as a pawn over the ability to spy on people's data, bail, and don't come back to it.

