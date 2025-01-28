Posted in: Games, Marvel Snap, Mobile Games, Nuverse | Tagged: marvel, Second Dinner, Skystone Games, TikTok

Marvel Snap Will Be Switching Publishers After TikTok Fiasco

After the entire TikTok drama that caused Marvel Snap to be shut down, developer Second Dinner will move the game to a new publisher

Article Summary Marvel Snap switches publishers after TikTok shutdown drama.

Second Dinner splits from Nuverse, partnering with Skystone Games.

ByteDance used Marvel Snap as a political tool in TikTok ban.

Fans support Second Dinner's move for better game experience.

Marvel Snap will be getting a new publisher later this year, as the entire situation involving TikTok has caused the developer to split from their deal with Nuverse. In case you need a refresher, earlier this month, TikTok owner ByteDance pulled a political stunt by shutting down TikTok in the United States as part of the incoming ban on the app. But as part of that stunt, they also shut down every other mobile app they're tied to, which included Marvel Snap, published by BD subsidiary company Nuverse.

As you might suspect, this decision didn't sit well with fans, but it especially didn't go over well with developer Second Dinner, who wasn't even told it was happening. A few days later, as we predicted, everything was back up and running (because that's what happens in a political stunt). But the developers vowed they were going to look for a new publisher. Today, they confirmed on social media that they have indeed formed a new deal as they will switch their publishing and in-house duties to Second Dinner, with publishing support from Skystone Games.

The move was a much-needed change of pace as it was clear ByteDance viewed the company and the game as nothing more than a commodity in the U.S. marketplace and a bargaining chip to be played as a way to piss off Americans when the TikTok ban came around. Unfortunately for them, most players saw through the play and were not amused that the company decided to take their ball and go home across several apps at once when it only came down to one specific app. The online consensus has been positive for Second Dinner to get out, which may mean we might see changes in the game after everything BD has done over the past two years soured some on wanting to play the game at all.

