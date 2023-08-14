Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Marvelous, Video Games | Tagged: Freedom Planet 2, GalaxyTrail, Marvelous Europe

Marvelous Becomes The Publisher Of Freedom Planet 2 In Europe

Marvelous Europe has partnered with GalaxyTrail to bring Freedom Planet 2 over to European markets as the local publisher.

Marvelous Europe announced this week that they have taken on the publishing duties for Freedom Planet 2 as the game comes to Europe. The company has partnered up with indie game developer GalaxyTrail to bring the 2022 title overseas, as players will be getting the full version of the game on consoles with all the content and updates released so far. A firm release date hasn't been put on it yet, just that it will be coming in Q4 2023 in time for the holidays.

"Join the heroes of Avalice as they face their greatest challenge yet in Freedom Planet 2! An ancient terror has emerged from the depths of the ocean. Merga, a water dragon from Avalice's oldest and deadliest war, has been freed from her crystal prison as a consequence of the Kingdom Stone's destruction. War is imminent once again, but this time, the heroes are split between sides. As friendships are tested, will the girls stand united when Bakunawa rises?"

Four playable characters: Available from the start, each with her own unique fighting style: Lilac the Dragon (Speed Type), Carol the Wildcat (Brawler Type), Milla the Hound (Explorer Type), and Neera the Frost Knight (Power Type).

Available from the start, each with her own unique fighting style: Lilac the Dragon (Speed Type), Carol the Wildcat (Brawler Type), Milla the Hound (Explorer Type), and Neera the Frost Knight (Power Type). Explore the world of Avalice in Adventure mode: Travel through a sprawling world map filled with treasures, landmarks, and over 100 unique animal NPCs to interact with and catalog.

Travel through a sprawling world map filled with treasures, landmarks, and over 100 unique animal NPCs to interact with and catalog. Dive straight into the action with Classic Mode: Accessible after completing Adventure mode once, this streamlined navigation screen gives you quick access to stages and other important features without the need for traveling.

Accessible after completing Adventure mode once, this streamlined navigation screen gives you quick access to stages and other important features without the need for traveling. Test your fighting skills in the Battlesphere arena: Once reached, the Battlesphere hosts a variety of challenges featuring enemies and bosses you've previously encountered, along with brand-new surprises!

Once reached, the Battlesphere hosts a variety of challenges featuring enemies and bosses you've previously encountered, along with brand-new surprises! Parry enemy attacks with the new Guard button: If timing's not your thing, an Auto Guard option in the Assist settings makes your character automatically guard against attacks if possible.

If timing's not your thing, an Auto Guard option in the Assist settings makes your character automatically guard against attacks if possible. A new Revival system: gives you a chance to clinch victory during very close battles. Use it wisely – it costs a stock, and two more hits will knock you out again!

gives you a chance to clinch victory during very close battles. Use it wisely – it costs a stock, and two more hits will knock you out again! Power up your heroine with customizable potions: Collect and mix a rainbow of ingredients that boost her vitality in different ways, such as increasing her stock count, shield durability, attack power, speed, and more.

Collect and mix a rainbow of ingredients that boost her vitality in different ways, such as increasing her stock count, shield durability, attack power, speed, and more. Change the rules with a multitude of equipable items: Amulets and Charms provide helpful effects, while Brave Stones make combat harder in exchange for bonus crystals.

