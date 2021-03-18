Marvel's Avengers Receives New Updates & Black Panther On The Way

During the Square Enix Presents showcase, we got a look at new things coming to Marvel's Avengers, including the arrival of Black Panther. The main focus of the game's updates was on its release on both next-gen consoles, and about the latest addition to the game as you're getting the new Hawkeye-centric storyline called Future Imperfect. But the big thing that hit the internet as soon as it was shown was the arrival of Black Panther who will be introduced in his own storyline the same way Hawkeye and Kate Bishop were, called War For Wakanda. You can check out more info on all this below, including the Black Panther trailer!

Marvel's Avengers on PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S version of Marvel's Avengers offers higher framerates and enhanced visuals compared to current generation of consoles at up to 4K resolution on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and 1440p for Xbox Series S. The game utilizes the consoles' built-in SSD for dramatically faster loading and streaming times and takes advantage of their graphics power and memory to deliver higher-resolution textures, farther draw distances for high-resolution models, improved heroics and armor destruction, and other enhancements that leverage the full might of these new consoles to make gamers truly feel like a Super Hero. Players can transfer their profiles and save games to next-gen consoles to continue the action right where they left off. In addition, cross-gen play is supported so PS5 players can connect and play with their friends on PS4 and Xbox Series X|S players can connect with their friends on Xbox One.

Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect

Future Imperfect's story picks up in the wake of Clint Barton's protégé Kate Bishop's Operation, Taking AIM and can be played solo or with up to three friends to deliver the ultimate Super Hero experience. Players will learn more about Hawkeye's quest to find Nick Fury, leader of SHIELD, who he believed could help stop the rise of AIM. What he uncovered instead was a dangerous new weapon being built by Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini that could change the fate of humanity. Along the way, Clint finds himself wrapped up in a time-bending experiment, journeying to a future Earth destroyed by cosmic forces and inhabited by Maestro, an older, twisted version of Hulk who is as smart as he is strong.

New Features In Today's Update

In addition to the new playable Super Hero, villain, and story content, the latest update to Marvel's Avengers brings with it two new features: Reassemble Campaign Replay and an entirely new customizable HARM Room. Reassemble Campaign Replay, a frequently requested addition from fans, will allow players to reset their Reassemble campaign progress and play the content again from the beginning while preserving their Hero progression. The new customizable HARM Room allows players to tailor their experience by choosing the number and type of enemies they face, environmental hazards, and combat bonuses to push their skills to the limit.