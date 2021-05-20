Marvel's Avengers Started The Red Room Takeover Event

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have launched a new event into Marvel's Avengers as the Red Room Takeover has begun. The event was first revealed during a Square Enix Presents livestream, but to catch you up a little, this is a single-player-focused event that involves a mysterious spy who has hacked into and transformed the Avengers' HARM Room. Now you're stuck in what is essentially a deadly trap of crimson enemies that you'll have to fight through.

This is basically a chance for you to go through a very tough gauntlet with your favorite four-person team, as you will be put to the test in one of the hardest challenges you'll see in the game. We have more info on it here with images and the trailer if you'd like to check it out before diving in. The Red Room Takeover event runs until May 31st.

The Red Room Takeover starts after nearly two weeks of players investigating the "Rooskaya Protocols," a mysterious program that has infiltrated AIM Synthoids. It is believed that Protocol Chips collected from hacked AIM tech hold the key to unraveling the enigma, but whatever, or whomever, made the Rooskaya Protocols has also corrupted the Avengers' HARM Room. Now, players must uncover encrypted messages addressed to Black Widow from an old friend who has taken over the HARM Room, turning it from a training facility into a deadly trap. The threats are no longer virtual: players must defeat the deadly onslaught and regain control of the HARM Room. Players who complete event-related missions with any Super Hero in their roster will be rewarded with valuable in-game resources as well as a special themed animated nameplate that any of their Heroes can use.