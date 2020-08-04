Marvel's Avengers Will Be Getting Spider-Man As A Character

Some cool news from Square Enix today as we now know that Spider-Man will be added to Marvel's Avengers as a playable character. The news came down from Sony via Twitter, who announced the character would be available in the game. However, it comes with the unfortunate twist that he will be a PlayStation exclusive and only reside on the PS4 and PS5 side of things. For over a year now people have been speculating what other Marvel characters would be coming out of the woodwork and appearing on the team outside of the usual suspects. Recently it was revealed that Hawkeye would be coming to the game as a selectable character, but would be added ore as a free DLC choice. The addition of Spider-Man to the game shows they're going for more of an all-expanded Avengers team and not just sticking to the tried-and-true characters who always appear in the team's makeup.

That said, it's kind of a punch to the gut for PC and Xbox One/Xbox Series X players to know there's a character in the mix that they won't get to play with. According to DualShockers, the decision has nothing to do with the Insomniac Games version of the character, nor is it tied to their deal with Sony to produce that series for Sony as an exclusive. If we had to take a wild guess, we're betting that there will end up being an exclusive character for the Xbox version as well just to offset the loss of Spidey. What's more, unless the roster is locked for eternity, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have no loyalty to either brand. So Spidey could simply be exclusive for a year before being accessible on other versions. We really won't know until more details come out about other characters in the weeks to come. We'll have more to say about the demo for Marvel's Avengers later this week as the game is set to be released on September 4th, 2020.