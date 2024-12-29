Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Forthright Entertainment, Masks of the Void, Rolldbox Games

Masks Of The Void Announced For Q1 2025 Release

Masks of the Void will be coming to PC via Steam in early 2025, as you prevent the Neverending Night from taking over in this roguelite title

Article Summary Masks of the Void launches on PC via Steam in Q1 2025 from RolldBox Games and Forthright Entertainment.

Embark on a journey with Iret to stop the Neverending Night from engulfing Boreal Island in darkness.

Explore the Vortex, gather powerful Void Masks, and recruit allies in this thrilling roguelite adventure.

Shape Iret's journey with telekinesis, diverse gameplay classes, and impactful decisions in a changing world.

Indie game developer RolldBox Games and publisher Forthright Entertainment revealed they will release their new game, Masks Of The Void, sometime in Q1 2025. This is a fantasy roguelite game in which you will be fighting against an evil force called the Neverending Night, who looks to put Boreal Island into darkness forever. The team announced there was a demo available, but none has been loaded to Steam that we can see. For now, enjoy the trailer and info below while we wait for a release date.

Masks of the Void

A unique story unfolds that sees Iret try to save her Boreal Island home under imminent threat by the realm-eating god-like being, the Neverending Night. Guided by her adopted father, Dr. Herdesett, Iret gains access to the Sand Masks with the help of a mysterious stranger. Repeatedly traveling to the storm-battered Vortex, a fragmented dimension closest to the Entity, Iret comes face to face with powerful warped Echoes and a darker future self.

Iret must gain not only enough Void Masks, power, and skill to vanquish the Neverending Night for good but also enlist the aid of secretive supporting characters she will encounter along the way. Time and time again, Iret will have to face the potent dangers on her repeated journeys through the dangerous Vortex and Astral Planes until, at last, she is ready to face the Entity. How and when she will finish her fight with the Neverending Night depends on the choices she made in the previous loops. The balance between light and dark is key in allowing Iret to understand how to harness the Mask of the Void's ultimate power.

Telekinesis based bullet heaven: Use the world at your will. Use everything in the environment, even the walls!

Use the world at your will. Use everything in the environment, even the walls! Build up your way: With three different gameplay classes, build up your character with random objects within each game.

With three different gameplay classes, build up your character with random objects within each game. Your actions matter: The more consumed by the power you become, the more chaotic the world reacts to you.

