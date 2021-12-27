Master League Is Now Live In Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10

GO Battle League Season Ten continues in Pokémon GO. The first two offerings of Great League and Ultra League have now wrapped up. GBL has officially switched over to Master League offerings including the standard Master League and Master League Classic. Master League allows Pokémon without a CP limit, while Master League Classic follows the same rules with a twist. Master League Classic bans Pokémon who have been powered up with Candy XL. Also live during this time is the Holiday Cup, which will conclude on December 31st. The Holiday Cup uses the Great League CP limit of 1,500 and only permits Normal-, Grass-, Electric-, Ice-, Flying-, and Ghost-types. One thing worth noting is that during the Master League period, triple Stardust will be granted from rewards. This does not include end of set rewards.

Here is what we can expect from Pokémon GO Battle League in 2022:

January 10th – January 24th Great League Sinnoh Cup

January 24th – February 7th Ultra League Ultra League Premier Classic

February 7th – February 21st

Master League

Master League Premier Classic

Love Cup Triple Stardust will be granted from rewards throughout this period. This does not include end of set rewards.

February 21st – February 28th Great League Ultra League Master League Johto Cup

Season 10 GO Battle Days Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Master League and the Master League Classic will be active. Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Great League and the Sinnoh Cup will be active. Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Ultra League and the UL Premier Classic will be active.



Alas, I still miss my old favorite: Master League Premier. This special cup didn't allow Legendaries, but now adding in the "Classic" element and banning Pokémon powered up with Candy XL prevents the league from being dynamic. Ah, well!