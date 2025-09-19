Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazing Seasun Games, Mecha Break

Mecha Break Launches Season 1: Pulse Of The Indigo Stone

Mecha Break players have a new season of content to dive into, as Season 1: Pulse Of The Indigo Stone is available right now

Article Summary Season 1: Pulse of the Indigo Stone launches with new Strikers HEL and ALPHARD in Mecha Break

Unlock eight seasonal weapons, exclusive skins, and fresh archive content for deeper gameplay

Enjoy revamped tutorials and an improved Battle Pass for greater rewards and player progression

Participate in new daily, weekly, and monthly missions to earn Supply Crates and Matrix rewards

Indie game developer and publisher Amazing Seasun Games has launched the first season of Mecha Break, as Season 1: Pulse of the Indigo Stone is available today. Players are getting two new Strikers, new seasonal weapons, a new archive, new events, and more over the course of the next couple of months. Plus a new Battle Pass system for those who want to plug extra money into the game. Enjoy the trailers and info here as the content has gone live.

Mecha Break – Season 1: Pulse of the Indigo Stone

HEL is a specialized Striker that excels at long-range sniping and artillery strikes. Abilities including Reflective Attack and Deception abilities make HEL a master of mimetic optical camouflage, allowing it to infiltrate enemy lines, remain undetected, and wreak havoc with ease. When carrying out infiltration missions, piloting HEL will find players behind enemy lines, using its emitter for precise strikes to melt targets.

For players who favor long-range assaults or frontline bombardments, ALPHARD specializes in high-speed attacks, penetrating defenses, and disrupting enemy forces. Powered by a groundbreaking thruster, its exceptional speed can overwhelm opponents, unleashing a barrage of fire that engulfs enemy positions. Acting as the vanguard, it can spearhead assaults to breach defenses and open paths for allies. Originally built for outer space combat, the unit's firepower and mobility also make it well-suited for tactical bombing runs.

Eight new seasonal weapons from Howitzers to Decoy Drones and Exclusive Skins

Striker Archive: Narukami Type-S and its exclusive pilot: Kanon Kamiya

More Special Strikers & Pilots such as Serenith Custom

Improved tutorial sessions linking the core gameplay

Improved Battle Pass system Matrix Selections and Matrix Contract now provide greater rewards and greater flexibility in earning additional rewards as they accumulate mission tokens

Additional daily, weekly, and monthly missions for more chances at Supply Crates and rewards from Matrix Selections

