Mecha Break Reveals New Post-Launch Plans For 2025

Amazing Seasun Games revealed some of their plans for Mecha Break after the game launches, despite not having a release date yet

Indie game developer and publisher Amazing Seasun Games revealed some of their post-launch plans for Mecha Break coming up in 2025. In a new video hosted by CEO Kris Kwok, some of the items discussed for the game include a shooting range, new customization options, explorable space stations complete with a hangar, a tactical command center, private living quarters with a cafeteria, bar, and gym, and more. While this all sounds promising, it comes with the caveat that the game still doesn't have a release date, so at the moment, a lot of this is still up in the air until the game is actually out.

Mecha Break

Mecha Break puts players in the pilot seat of their own customized mechs as they dive into a clash of steel and plasma unlike any other. Featuring mech designs from esteemed artists Takayuki Yanase (Metal Gear, Gundam, Armored Core, Death Stranding) and Junya Ishigaki (Xenogears, Gundam, Macross), players will have the opportunity to dive into seamless, electrifying gameplay across 3v3 Arena, 6v6 Battlefield, and up to 60-player PvEvP game modes. Mecha Break's cosmetic customization, player-created pilots, a wide array of mech and weapon types, and three distinct game modes will keep players engaged for hundreds of hours. An array of attacker, brawler, defender, sniper, and support mechs, each with unique playstyles and toolsets, will further deepen the player's attachment to their favorite mechs.

No Pilot Flies Alone: Join squads of three or six, showcasing exceptional piloting skills to conquer foes and strategically coordinate victories. Take full control and turn the tides of battle in the up to 60-player PvEvP mode, facing ambushes and confronting hostile mechs from other players.

Join squads of three or six, showcasing exceptional piloting skills to conquer foes and strategically coordinate victories. Take full control and turn the tides of battle in the up to 60-player PvEvP mode, facing ambushes and confronting hostile mechs from other players. A Vast Arsenal of Mechs and Weapons: Discover an array of assault, melee, sniper, reconnaissance, and support mechs, each with unique playstyles. Engage in immersive aerial and ground combat, employing strategic tactics for close and long-range encounters. Unleash devastating firepower, scorch foes with precision beams, and rain missiles upon the battlefield.

Discover an array of assault, melee, sniper, reconnaissance, and support mechs, each with unique playstyles. Engage in immersive aerial and ground combat, employing strategic tactics for close and long-range encounters. Unleash devastating firepower, scorch foes with precision beams, and rain missiles upon the battlefield. Fully Customizable Mechs: Customize your mech down to its individual parts with precision. Personalize every detail, from full-body paint jobs to unique hues for armor, internal framework, and weaponry. Choose from a variety of colors, wear levels, glosses, and metallic finishes to showcase your unique style. Enhance your mech further with patterns and decals to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

