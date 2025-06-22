Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazing Seasun Games, Mecha Break

Mecha Break Shows Off More Content Ahead Of July Release

The team behind Mecha Break held a special livestream early this morning, showing off more of the game ahead of its July release.

Article Summary Mecha Break livestream unveils new Strikers Stellari and Serenith with detailed gameplay trailers

Fresh maps like Babylon Sky Fortress and Poseidon Armory revealed, plus map optimizations shown

Operation VERGE 6v6 and Ace Arena 3v3 game modes spotlighted with trailers and feature breakdowns

Season 0 preview teases launch events, showcasing new weapons and details on the Global Event

Indie game developer and publisher Amazing Seasun Games held a brand-new livestream early this morning for the game Mecha Break, showing off more about the game ahead of its release next month. Some f the highlights from the game were the new Strikers as well as the new maps they revealed for the first time, giving us a better idea of the game after months of teasing and only having significant trailers during other people's livestreams. They also showed off more modes you can play, and a preview of Season 0. We have the dev notes here and the video above for you to check out.

Mecha Break – New Content Reveals

New Strikers Revealed: The Stellari and Serenith Strikers will be detailed in-depth as part of the livestream. This will be accompanied by a gameplay trailer which shows the skills sets of each of these Strikers.

The Stellari and Serenith Strikers will be detailed in-depth as part of the livestream. New Maps: New maps Babylon Sky Fortress, Poseidon Armory, Longmen Launch Site, Vigil Imbrium, Stella Observatory Island will be revealed, with the developers detailing how they go about designing them and what makes combat thrilling within them. Additionally, the Skycity and Sinkhole maps have been optimized and will be shown during the livestream.

New maps Babylon Sky Fortress, Poseidon Armory, Longmen Launch Site, Vigil Imbrium, Stella Observatory Island will be revealed, with the developers detailing how they go about designing them and what makes combat thrilling within them. Additionally, the Skycity and Sinkhole maps have been optimized and will be shown during the livestream. Operation VERGE Mode: The 6v6 version of Operation VERGE will receive a big spotlight during the livestream. This is the primary game mode in Mecha BREAK, and this will be a good chance for players to see it in action before release. This will be accompanied by a new trailer, which describes the game mode in great depth

The 6v6 version of Operation VERGE will receive a big spotlight during the livestream. This is the primary game mode in Mecha BREAK, and this will be a good chance for players to see it in action before release. Ace Arena Mode: This 3v3 game mode will be showcased, in which players will be able to see a Dynamic Combat Scene, see how to switch Strikers when killed in the match, how to spot random weapons that are airdropped into the arena and more.

This 3v3 game mode will be showcased, in which players will be able to see a Dynamic Combat Scene, see how to switch Strikers when killed in the match, how to spot random weapons that are airdropped into the arena and more. Detailed Look At Mashmak Mode: New gameplay aspects of the Mashmak mode will be showcased, including where players can find well-assembled weapons within the world to aid in their victories. A new trailer will be released showing the game mode in action

New gameplay aspects of the Mashmak mode will be showcased, including where players can find well-assembled weapons within the world to aid in their victories. Season 0 Preview: The thrilling start to Mecha BREAK will be previewed within a brand new trailer that details the events happening within Season 0. Additionally, the Seasonal Weapon will be demonstrated within a new trailer More details will be shared about the upcoming Mecha BREAK Global Event as well

The thrilling start to Mecha BREAK will be previewed within a brand new trailer that details the events happening within Season 0.

