Mechs Vs Aliens Announces Full Game Launch Today

After being in development for a while, Mechs vs Aliens has released the full version of the game today on both iOS and Android

Experience over 100 story missions, real-time PvP duels, and massive Clan Wars in a dynamic sci-fi universe.

Customize squads with 300+ mech modifications, 36 unique models, pilots, and powerful weapons and abilities.

Blend of auto-battler combat, base building, and galaxy-spanning expeditions offers endless strategy and fun.

Mobile developer and publisher Rightsoft Labs has announced that they have released the full version of Mechs vs Aliens today on mobile devices. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a PvE and PvP action battler where you take control of a mechanized expeditionary force, designed to run roughshod over a planet and the aliens on it in order to colonize it. There's also a side mission of uncovering relics, but let's be real, you just wanna use mechs to fight aliens. We have more details here as the game is available on iOS and Android.

Mechs vs Aliens

In Mech vs Aliens, players command mech squads through over 100 story missions, fighting a hostile alien species while competing for control over valuable resources. As they develop their base on the planet Zagon, upgrade technology and mech weaponry, players must rely not only on force, but also on diplomacy with other factions across the galaxy. The latest updates include Clan Wars and various new game events, and players now have full access to both the story-driven missions and competitive PvP modes. Besides the campaign, players can battle other commanders in real-time PvP duels in the Galactic Arena or participate in Clan Wars, raiding and destroying rival bases on the outer edges of space.

100+ missions in the story campaign : Uncover the history of the planet and the artifacts of an unknown civilization in dynamic PVE battles with alien races and bosses. Complete "Stories"—special missions with varied gameplay, from farming to building robots from scratch and exploring outer space expeditions.

: Uncover the history of the planet and the artifacts of an unknown civilization in dynamic PVE battles with alien races and bosses. Complete "Stories"—special missions with varied gameplay, from farming to building robots from scratch and exploring outer space expeditions. PVP duels and Clan Wars : Win duels against other players to earn valuable rewards and gain popularity throughout the galaxy. Or join forces with other commanders, destroy enemy bases, and climb the ranks in Clan War seasons.

: Win duels against other players to earn valuable rewards and gain popularity throughout the galaxy. Or join forces with other commanders, destroy enemy bases, and climb the ranks in Clan War seasons. 300+ mech modifications based on 36 unique models : Develop and unlock new types of mechs, combine unique abilities, hire pilots, and equip squads with various types of armor and weapons: orbital strikes, killer drones, rocket backpacks, and much more.

: Develop and unlock new types of mechs, combine unique abilities, hire pilots, and equip squads with various types of armor and weapons: orbital strikes, killer drones, rocket backpacks, and much more. A unique blend of game genres: Dynamic battles with elements of auto-battler, base development, and space expeditions in the style of Faster than Light, a rich storyline, boss battles, large-scale clan wars, daily missions, and regular events with unique rewards.

