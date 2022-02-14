Mega Ampharos Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2022

Mega Ampharos returns tomorrow to Pokémon GO. It will replace Mega Houndoom as the Mega Raid boss for the rest of February 2022, offering those who battle it Mega Energy for their own Ampharos as well as a chance at encountering a Shiny Ampharos. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this draconic twist on a Johto favorite, perfect your catching strategy, and try your luck at Shiny-hunting

Top Mega Ampharos Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Ampharos counters as such:

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Ampharos with efficiency.

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Laitos: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Groudon: Dragon Tail, Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Excadrill : Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Latias: Dragon Breath, Outrage

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Dialga can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to go in with four or more Pokémon GO players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Ampharos is an evolved form, it will offer more Candy when caught. To multiply the number of Candies you can get from the catch, you can use Pinap Berries. I'd recommend using them for the first three to six throws before switching to Golden Razz Berries.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!