Mega Banette Arrives In Pokémon GO Raids For October 2022

A new Mega Evolved Pokémon is coming to Mega Raids in October 2022 in Pokémon GO. Niantic has revealed the arrival of Mega Banette starting October 20th. Let's get into the details.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this October 2022:

September 27th – October 8th, 2022: Mega Lopunny

October 8th – October 20th: Mega Manectric

Mega Manectric October 20th – November 8th: Mega Banette debuting in the game

First, we will complete the Mega Lopunny raid rotation currently active in-game concurrent with Yveltal's reign over Tier Five raids. Then, we will get Mega Manectric which actually comes at a pretty inconvenient time, as Mega Manectric is a terrific counter to Yveltal, who will be out of raids as Mega Manectric returns.

Mega Banette is the major news here, with this Ghost-type Mega haunting Mega Raids for the Halloween season. Like Mega Gengar before it, Mega Banette is the perfect addition to the game during this time. Halloween is one of the most exciting times of the year in Pokémon GO, if not the most exciting time, so I truly hope that the end of October 2022 is loaded up with special releases and spooky content.

Let's also take a look at what's going on with Tier Five so you can concentrate on which Megas to build up Mega Energy for this October.

Here are the Legendary Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this October 2022:

September 27th – October 8th, 2022: Yveltal (currently active, with a Shiny release)

October 8th – October 20th: Xerneas with a Shiny release

October 20th – October 27th: Altered Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina October 27th – November 8th: Origin Forme Giratina

The Raid Hours for the month include:

October 5th, 2022: Yveltal

October 12th, 2022: Xerneas

October 19th, 2022: Xerneas

October 26th, 2022: Altered Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina November 2nd, 2022: Origin Forme Giratina