Mega Banette Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season
You can defeat Mega Banette during the new Dual Destiny season of Pokémon GO by using this Raid Guide including the best counters.
Article Summary
- Learn the top counters to defeat Mega Banette in Pokémon GO's Dual Destiny season.
- Explore Mega Banette's Raid counter options, including non-Shadow and non-Mega Pokémon.
- Mega Banette can be defeated with 2-3 trainers if using maxed-out CP and optimal moves.
- Mega-capable Pokémon like Banette have a Shiny rate of approximately one in 60.
The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, have now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the first month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Chill Drive Genesect, Mega Latios, Mega Latias, and Altered Forme Giratina with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Banette and Mega Abomasnow. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Banette, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Banette Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Banette counters as such:
- Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam
- Shadow Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
- Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball
- Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Banette.
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Inceneroar: Snarl, Darkest Lariat
- Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Yveltal: Sucker Punch, Dark Pulse
- Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse
- Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play
- Blacephalon: Astonish, Shadow Ball
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Banette can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would suggest trying a Pinap Berry first, though, as it will offer more Candy.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.