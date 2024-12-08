Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: banette, Dual Destiny, pokemon

Mega Banette Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

You can defeat Mega Banette during the new Dual Destiny season of Pokémon GO by using this Raid Guide including the best counters.

Article Summary Learn the top counters to defeat Mega Banette in Pokémon GO's Dual Destiny season.

Explore Mega Banette's Raid counter options, including non-Shadow and non-Mega Pokémon.

Mega Banette can be defeated with 2-3 trainers if using maxed-out CP and optimal moves.

Mega-capable Pokémon like Banette have a Shiny rate of approximately one in 60.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, have now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the first month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Chill Drive Genesect, Mega Latios, Mega Latias, and Altered Forme Giratina with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Banette and Mega Abomasnow. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Banette, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Banette Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Banette counters as such:

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Shadow Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Banette.

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Inceneroar: Snarl, Darkest Lariat

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Yveltal: Sucker Punch, Dark Pulse

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Blacephalon: Astonish, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Banette can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would suggest trying a Pinap Berry first, though, as it will offer more Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

