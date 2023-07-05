Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic | Tagged: blastoise, Hidden Gems, pokemon

Mega Blastoise Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

Electric-types, Grass-types, and Shadow Pokémon will help you defeat the powerful Mega Blastoise starting this week in Pokémon GO.

The Season of Hidden Gems continues in Pokémon GO. With the current Raid Rotation of Heatran and Mega Sableye wrapping up now that the Dark Flames event has come to a close, we are in for a blast from the past with some Kanto raids. This includes Blastoise in Mega Raids and Articuno in Tier Five Raids. Shadow Articuno will also continue in our Saturday Shadow Raids, making for a double dose of the icy Legendary bird. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Blastoise so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Blastoise. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Blastoise Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Blastoise counters as such:

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Blastoise with efficiency.

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Vikavolt: Spark, Discharge

Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Blastoise can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Using a Pinap Berry on a successful catch will yield more Candy, though, so it's worth a try for the first few throws.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!