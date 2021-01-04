Mega Blastoise Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021

Mega Raids have shifted along with the New Year! Mega Gengar and Mega Charizard X are out, and now Mega Blastoise and Mega Charizard Y have returned. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Mega Blastoise, a pure Water-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the super-powered version of this original starter Pokémon, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Blastoise's 100% IVs.

Top Mega Blastoise Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Blastoise counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow c

Shadow Ellectivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Thunderbolt)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Blastoise with efficiency.

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Thunderbolt)

Sceptile (Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant)

Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Leafeon (Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade)

Thundurus (Thunder Shock, Thunder Punch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Be careful here. Blastoise is by far the tankiest Mega Pokémon and needs a surprising amount of trainers compared to the others. It is possible for three trainers to complete this raid, but personally, I would recommend five elite trainers with the top counters maxed out. If top counters cannot be guaranteed, going in with six trainers would be a safer bet.

Now, just because Mega Blastoise will de-evolve into a regular Blastoise at the catch screen doesn't mean that it's going to be an easy catch. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Blastoise. Essentially, treat it as you would a Legendary Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega Raid Pokémon is approximately one in sixty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Blastoise will have a CP of 1409 in normal weather conditions and 1761 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!