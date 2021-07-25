Mega Charizard X Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021

While the Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event brings a raid rotation focused on fossil Pokémon and Ground/Rock-types to counter the Tier Five raid boss Dialga, a Kanto classic return to Mega Raids. Mega Charizard X, which introduces a dual Fire/Dragon-typing, can now be battled in Mega Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega Evolved Pokémon.

Top Mega Charizard X Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Charizard X counters as such:

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Reshiram (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Charizard X with efficiency.

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Groudon (Dragon Tail, Earthquake)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Rock Throw, Earth Power)

Latias (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Charizard X can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Charizard. Keep in mind, though, that Charizard is the evolved form of Charmander and that evolved Pokémon yield more candy. Try using Pinap Berries for your first few catches in order to multiply that increased Candy..

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!