Mega Energy Limitations Lifted In New Pokémon GO Update

To say that Mega Energy has been a controversial addition to Pokémon GO would be the understatement of the century. The fury with which the Pokémon fanbase reacts to Niantic's decisions is only matched in intensity to Niantic's dedication to giving as little information as possible to the changes they make to the game. However, changes have been made in response to the community. After immediate backlash followed the debut of Mega Raids in Pokémon GO, Niantic responded by increasing the amount of Energy that these Raids rewarded while decreasing the amount it took to Mega Evolve Pokémon. Now, new changes have arrived in the game with a new update that sees Niantic lifting restrictions on Mega Energy. Here's everything we know.

In this latest change to Mega Energy and Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO, the following alterations have been announced:

Pokémon will stay Mega Evolved for eight hours rather than four hours

Mega Energy will no longer be capped at 999 and will instead have a new cap of 2000 per species

While this change is unlikely to sway anyone who still vehemently hates the system, this is a good change. Four hours was unreasonable, leaving players with the feeling that they were raiding in order to power up a Pokémon they couldn't even use for a full day. Doubling that for what will essentially be a period of time longer than most players use the game for a single day makes a great deal more sense than the previous limitation.

The other change alters one of the odder limitations Niantic put on Mega Energy in Pokémon GO. While the system is criticized by many as a cash grab, there seems to be no possible financial gain that could come from capping the amount of Mega Energy that trainers can accrue per species… and yet, there is a cap. It has now gone from 999 to 2,000 which, like the above, makes a lot more sense… but still. It's 2020. No cap, Niantic. No cap.