Mega Evolution Coming Tomorrow In Pokémon GO?

Mega Evolution is coming to Pokémon GO… tomorrow? Details of Niantic's massive Mega press conference are out, with Mega Raids on the way. Following a press conference with sources such as Gamespot, Eurogamer & VG247, Niantic has announced the details for Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO… which, it seems, will be introduced in the game on Thursday. The long-awaited mechanic will debut alongside Mega Raids and a Special Research quest that will lead to players being able to Mega Evolve their Beedrill.

Here is everything we know so far:

Tier Two and Four raids have been removed from Pokémon GO to make room for Mega Raids and enrich both the solo and group raiding experience for trainers. We will follow up with a feature article on this change and what it means for all the Pokémon in these tiers.

Mega Raids featuring Blastoise, Charizard (X form only), and Venusaur will debut in the game this week. Some sources report that it will begin tomorrow.

Megas cannot be caught. When catching Pokémon from these raids, they will revert back to their original forms. These raids will reward Mega Energy so that players can Mega Evolve their own Pokémon.

Shadow Pokémon and Clones cannot be Mega Evolved. It is uncertain if this includes Costumed Pokémon such as Blastoise with the sunglasses.

Mega Energy will be species-specific. If you want to Mega Evolve your Blastoise, you will have to do Mega Blastoise raids.

As we confirmed in an earlier datamined code leak, Mega Evolution will be temporary and will wear off over time.

The cost of Mega Evolving a Pokémon will be higher the first time it is done to that specific Pokémon. Subsequent evolutions will cut the cost of Energy needed.

When trainers use Mega Pokémon in a raid, Pokémon of that same species will have their attack boosted.

The Team Damage bonus in raids will be removed, with a replace bonus added for speed of completing a raid.

The Beedrill quest will also be introduced this week.

Laura Warner, senior game designer at Niantic, was quoted by VG247 as saying:

"There are a ton of amazing Mega Pokemon. We just really wanted to make sure that each one of the Megas gets their time to shine and trainers have time to battle them, earn the Mega Energy, Mega Evolve them and spend some time with them. So we figured the best way to do that was start with a smaller batch and continue rotating in different Mega Pokemon."

As Megas finally roll out, stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for Raid Guides and more tips to help trainers on their journeys.