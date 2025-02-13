Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, garchomp, pokemon
Mega Garchomp Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season
You can earn Mega Energy for your own Garchomp by defeating Mega Garchomp in Pokémon GO. Use these tips and counters to get it done.
The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Garchomp, who you can battle to earn Mega Energy for your own Garchomp. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Garchomp Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Garchomp counters as such:
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Twil, Breaking Swipe
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Triple Axel
- Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Triple Axel
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball
- Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Shadow Articuno: Ice Shard, Triple Axel
- Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Mega Glalie: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Dragon Meteor
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Garchomp with efficiency.
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Articuno: Ice Shard, Triple Axel
- Weavile: Ice Shard, Triple Axel
- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Cetitan: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Garchomp can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.