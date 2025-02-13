Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, garchomp, pokemon

Mega Garchomp Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

You can earn Mega Energy for your own Garchomp by defeating Mega Garchomp in Pokémon GO. Use these tips and counters to get it done.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Garchomp, who you can battle to earn Mega Energy for your own Garchomp. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Garchomp Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Garchomp counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Twil, Breaking Swipe

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Triple Axel

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Triple Axel

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Shadow Articuno: Ice Shard, Triple Axel

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Glalie: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Dragon Meteor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Garchomp with efficiency.

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Articuno: Ice Shard, Triple Axel

Weavile: Ice Shard, Triple Axel

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Cetitan: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Garchomp can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

