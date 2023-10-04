Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, gengar, pokemon
Mega Gengar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound
Our Mega Gengar Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you defeat this returning Ghost/Poison-type in Mega Raids during October.
Spooky Season has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Darkrai and the Shiny release of Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids, returning Ghost-types in Mega Raids, and Shadow Moltres with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all month. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gengar to earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your own Gengar. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Gengar Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gengar counters as such:
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike
- Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic
- Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Synchronoise
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gengar with efficiency.
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Metagross: Zen Headbutt
- Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Therian Forme Landorus: Extrasensory, Earthquake
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Gengar can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Using a Pinap Berry, though, will earn extra Candy so I would attempt to use that first.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.