Mega Gengar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Our Mega Gengar Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you defeat this returning Ghost/Poison-type in Mega Raids during October.

Spooky Season has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Darkrai and the Shiny release of Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids, returning Ghost-types in Mega Raids, and Shadow Moltres with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all month. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gengar to earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your own Gengar. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Gengar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gengar counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Synchronoise

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gengar with efficiency.

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Metagross: Zen Headbutt

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Extrasensory, Earthquake

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gengar can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Using a Pinap Berry, though, will earn extra Candy so I would attempt to use that first.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

