Mega Latias Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2022

Mega Legendaries have arrived in Pokémon GO. For the first time ever, you can raid a Legendary Pokémon while earning Mega Energy. The first two up are Mega Latios and Mega Latias, who are here for the duration of the Pokémon Air Travels event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega Latias, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Latias's Shiny rate. Note that Latias shares many of the same counters as Latios, but I always suggest making your teams as specific as possible to a raid boss's stats.

Top Mega Latias Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Latias counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Mega Latias (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Avalanche)

Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Latias with efficiency.

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Darkrai (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Reshiram (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Zacian (Snarl, Play Rough)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Latias is now an official Tier Six raid. It will take six trainers minimum to take it down and it'll be close. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have seven or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Legendary Pokémon have a Shiny rate of one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Mega Latias will have a CP of 2006 in normal weather conditions and 2507 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!