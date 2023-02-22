Mega Latios Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2023 Check our Mega Latios Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players to build yourself a team of the top counters for this Mega Evolved Dragon!

The current Primal Rumblings event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new Dragon-type raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the return of Rayquaza in Tier Five Raids as well as the return of Legendary pair Latias and Latias in Mega Raids. This is all happening ahead of this weekend's Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn, which is set to be one of the biggest events in the history of the game. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Latios in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Latios Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Latios counters as such:

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hydreigon: Dragon Breath, Brutal Swing

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Latios with efficiency.

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Origin Forme Giratina: Dragon Tail, Shadow Force

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw

Zacian: Snarl, Play Rough

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Latias can be defeated with four trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five, six, or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Mega Latios will have a CP of 2178 in normal weather conditions and 2723 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!