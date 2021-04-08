Mega Manectric Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2021

Mega Manectric is back in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO. The meta has shifted a bit since its debut last month, so let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Mega Manectric, a pure Electric-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can also perfect your catching strategy and understand Manectric's 100% IVs.

Top Mega Manectric Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Manectric counters as such:

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)*

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Shadow Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Shadow Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Rhydon (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

* Normally, we wouldn't include a Pokémon that has not yet been released. However, Therian Landorus is less than a week away now and it totally shakes up the Ground-type meta, ranking higher on the counters than even Groudon. Also, Therian Landorus's stay in raids will overlap with Manectric's.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Manectric with efficiency.

Krookodile (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Golurk (Mud-Slap, Earth Power)

Golem (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Donphan (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Regigigas (Ground-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Earthquake)

Swampert (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Manectric can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Mega Manectric will go back to its standard form before the catch screen, but keep in mind that catching evolved Pokémon, while not as arduous as catching Legendaries, may take some effort. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Manectric.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega Raid Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Manectric will have a CP of 1337 in normal weather conditions and 1672 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!