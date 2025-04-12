Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, pokemon, sceptile
Mega Sceptile Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery
With this Raid Guide, you can build a team of counters with the best attacks to defeat Mega Sceptile Raids in Pokémon GO.
The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles with a focus on Kubfu. For the second month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Lele, Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Cresselia with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Mawile, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Audino. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Sceptile, who you can battle to earn Mega Energy for your own Sceptile. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Sceptile Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Sceptile counters as such:
- White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn
- Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Mega Abomasnow: Power Snow, Weather Ball
- Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Triple Axel
- Mega Glalie: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Sceptile with efficiency.
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate
- Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Cetitan: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Chill Drive Genesect: Fury Cutter, Techno Blast Chill
- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly
- Enamorus: Fairy Wing, Fly
- Mr. Rime: Ice Shard, Triple Axel
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Sceptile can be defeated with just one Trainer due to its double weakness to Ice-type Pokémon, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.