Mega Sceptile Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

With this Raid Guide, you can build a team of counters with the best attacks to defeat Mega Sceptile Raids in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Explore the Might & Mastery season featuring Mega Sceptile Raids in Pokémon GO.

Assemble top counters like White Kyurem and Black Kyurem with Ice and Dragon moves.

Defeat Mega Sceptile solo or with two Trainers using powerful Ice-type counters.

Catching odds favor shiny Mega Pokémon with a rate of roughly 1 in 60.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles with a focus on Kubfu. For the second month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Lele, Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Cresselia with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Mawile, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Audino. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Sceptile, who you can battle to earn Mega Energy for your own Sceptile. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Sceptile Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Sceptile counters as such:

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow: Power Snow, Weather Ball

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Triple Axel

Mega Glalie: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Sceptile with efficiency.

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Cetitan: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Chill Drive Genesect: Fury Cutter, Techno Blast Chill

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

Enamorus: Fairy Wing, Fly

Mr. Rime: Ice Shard, Triple Axel

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Sceptile can be defeated with just one Trainer due to its double weakness to Ice-type Pokémon, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

