Mega Scizor Raid Guide For Pokémon GO In May 2023 Our Mega Scizor Raid Guide for Pokémon GO in May 2023 will prepare you to defeat this Steel/Bug-type Mega and earn Mega Energy.

A new Raid Rotation has come to Pokémon GO with a very specific theme: Steel-types and Bug-types. The two Pokémon heading up this Raid Rotation are the Steel/Bug-type Shock Drive Genesect in Tier Five raids and the Steel/Bug-type Mega Scizor in Mega Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Scizor in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Scizor Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Scizor counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Houndour: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Scizor with efficiency.

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Scizor can be defeated as a solo Trainer far easier than most other Mega Raids due to its double weakness to Fire-types. Only use Fire-types! If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Trying Pinap Berries at first would be smart, as a successful catch with a Pinap will yield extra Scyther Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon in Mega Raids is approximately one in 20.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!