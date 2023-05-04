Mega Scizor Raid Guide For Pokémon GO In May 2023
Our Mega Scizor Raid Guide for Pokémon GO in May 2023 will prepare you to defeat this Steel/Bug-type Mega and earn Mega Energy.
A new Raid Rotation has come to Pokémon GO with a very specific theme: Steel-types and Bug-types. The two Pokémon heading up this Raid Rotation are the Steel/Bug-type Shock Drive Genesect in Tier Five raids and the Steel/Bug-type Mega Scizor in Mega Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Scizor in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Scizor Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Scizor counters as such:
- Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+
- Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Houndour: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Scizor with efficiency.
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn
- Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Scizor can be defeated as a solo Trainer far easier than most other Mega Raids due to its double weakness to Fire-types. Only use Fire-types! If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Trying Pinap Berries at first would be smart, as a successful catch with a Pinap will yield extra Scyther Candy.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon in Mega Raids is approximately one in 20.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!