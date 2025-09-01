Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Mega Sharpedo, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Mega Sharpedo Arrives in Pokémon GO For a Raid Day Event

Pokémon GO has announced the first Raid Day of the new Tales of Transformation season. It will introduce Mega Sharpedo into the game.

A new Mega Evolution is coming to Pokémon GO. Mega Sharpedo will debut in a newly announced Raid Day that will offer an increased Shiny rate. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Mega Sharpedo Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Mega Sharpedo will appear in Raids. You will now be able to earn Mega Sharpedo Energy to Mega Evolve your own Sharpedo.

Mega Sharpedo will appear in Raids. You will now be able to earn Mega Sharpedo Energy to Mega Evolve your own Sharpedo. Shiny release: Sharpedo can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time. Previously, you would have to catch and evolve a Shiny Carvanha to obtain a Shiny Sharpedo.

Sharpedo can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time. Previously, you would have to catch and evolve a Shiny Carvanha to obtain a Shiny Sharpedo. Event bonuses: Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Saturday, September 6, at 5:00 p.m. to Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PDT. Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six). Increased chance of encountering Shiny Sharpedo from Mega Raids.

Event Ticket: Niantic writes: "For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can purchase a ticket that grants the following bonuses. Receive up to eight additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of 14). Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles. 50% more XP from Raid Battles. 2× Stardust from Raid Battles. These bonuses will be effective on Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time."

Niantic writes:

