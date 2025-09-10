Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: mega raids, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Mega Sharpedo Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Mega Sharpedo will feature in a Mega Raid Day in Pokémon GO in September 2025. You can defeat it with these top counters and attacks.

Article Summary Mega Sharpedo debuts in Pokémon GO Mega Raids during the Tales of Transformation season.

Top Mega Sharpedo counters include Mega Lucario, Mega Sceptile, and Shadow Raikou.

Soloing Mega Sharpedo is possible with top counters, but two or more trainers is recommended.

Mega Sharpedo has a 1 in 60 Shiny rate, with tips for maximizing catch and Candy rewards.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, has begun. This season has focused Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the first month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Palkia, Dialga, Shadow Groudon, and Shadow Regigigas. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Latias, Mega Latios, Mega Venusaur, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Kangaskhan, and more. We will also see the debut of two Mega forms in Raid Days, including Sharpedo. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Sharpedo, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Sharpedo Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Sharpedo counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant

Mega Heracross: Counter, Megahorn

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Aura Sphere

Shadow Regigigas: Grass-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Sharpedo with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Rapid Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Single Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Sharpedo can be defeated by an especially well-prepared solo player. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that using a Pinap Berry will offer increased Carvanha Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!